Trump admin says women's rights group lacked standing to sue over EEOC pay data

The U.S. Department of Justice has told a federal appeals court that an advocacy group does not have standing to sue the Trump administration for staying an Obama-era Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule requiring employers to submit pay data broken down by sex and race, because the group has no legal right to the information.

And even if the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) had standing to bring the challenge, DOJ said in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday, the federal judge who revived the rule did not have the power to oversee its implementation by the EEOC.

