FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 20, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Trump taps solo practitioner for EEOC general counsel

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump intends to nominate solo practitioner Sharon Fast Gustafson, who represented the plaintiff in a landmark pregnancy discrimination case against UPS, to be the next general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the White House said on Monday.

Gustafson, who is based in Arlington, Virginia, has represented both workers and companies in employment disputes and was formerly an associate at Jones Day in Washington, D.C. Her nomination for the four-year term must be approved by the U.S. Senate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DIsLZN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.