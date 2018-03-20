Trump taps solo practitioner for EEOC general counsel

President Donald Trump intends to nominate solo practitioner Sharon Fast Gustafson, who represented the plaintiff in a landmark pregnancy discrimination case against UPS, to be the next general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the White House said on Monday.

Gustafson, who is based in Arlington, Virginia, has represented both workers and companies in employment disputes and was formerly an associate at Jones Day in Washington, D.C. Her nomination for the four-year term must be approved by the U.S. Senate.

