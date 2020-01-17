Westlaw News
January 17, 2020 / 9:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Walmart says EEOC should be barred from adding workers to pregnancy bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Walmart Stores Inc on Friday asked a federal judge to block the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from adding claims involving up to 15 workers to a lawsuit accusing the retailer of pregnancy discrimination, saying the agency had waited too long.

In a filing in federal court in Wisconsin, Walmart’s lawyers at Quarles & Brady said the EEOC has had all of the information it needed since August, but waited until Jan. 14 to “threaten” to add new claimants to the 2018 lawsuit involving a Walmart warehouse in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

