June 12, 2018 / 12:21 AM / in a day

7th Circuit nixes $300k fee award for CVS, Jones Day in EEOC lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has tossed out a nearly $308,000 fee award that a federal judge granted to CVS Pharmacy Inc and its lawyers at Jones Day, rejecting claims that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission pursued a baseless legal theory in the case.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said that while the EEOC was wrong in arguing that it did not need to attempt to conciliate with CVS before suing the company over its severance agreements with employees, its claim was not unreasonable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sQ26Yp

