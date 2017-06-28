FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEOC Monitor: Lipnic skeptical of new wage data reporting requirements
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 28, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in 3 months

EEOC Monitor: Lipnic skeptical of new wage data reporting requirements

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Victoria Lipnic, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s acting chair, said in a recent interview that a rule adopted by the commission during the Obama administration requiring employers to report pay data broken down by sex and race will not help address discriminatory wage gaps.

Lipnic in an interview with Akerman partner Matthew Steinberg released by the firm earlier this month stopped short of saying she intended to withdraw the rule, which takes effect next year, but made clear that she agrees with business groups that it will be burdensome and ineffective.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2siatxM

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.