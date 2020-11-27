EEOC Monitor: Advocates ask whether new religious bias guidance is a 'sword' or 'shield'

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is updating its guidance on religious discrimination and carveouts from anti-bias laws for religious employers for the first time since 2008, but some advocates are questioning the agency’s motives amid other moves by the Trump administration in the name of religious freedom.

The EEOC released a draft of the 114-page guidance manual on Nov. 17, saying the existing guidance was outdated in light of a string of major U.S. Supreme Court and appeals courts decisions that grappled with religious issues in the workplace.

