May 8, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

EEOC Monitor: Agency says Title VII bans bias against straight workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is backing a woman who has asked a U.S. appeals court to revive her claims that she was unlawfully fired for being straight after she criticized policies allowing transgender people to use the bathrooms of their choice.

In an amicus brief filed on May 2, the commission told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that it was illegal for Plant-N-Power Services Inc to fire a human resources worker over a post on her private Facebook account saying she was concerned that a policy at Target Corp would allow transgender women to share a bathroom with her young daughters.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FVbXQy

