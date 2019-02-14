EEOC Monitor: Agency still grappling with delays due to shutdown effect

The recent 35-day government shutdown brought hundreds of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuits, appeals and administrative cases to a standstill, and the agency has pushed back filing deadlines as it faces the prospect of another lapse in funding.

During the partial government shutdown that ended Jan. 25, the EEOC accepted discrimination charges filed by workers, but did not process them and postponed hearings and mediation efforts. The commission takes in thousands of charges each month, so the shutdown likely added to the agency’s considerable backlog of cases.

