EEOC Monitor: Amid pandemic, fiscal year ends with a whimper

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed its usual flurry of lawsuits in the final weeks of the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, but far fewer than it has in recent years as the agency’s priorities shifted and it grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EEOC filed 33 lawsuits in September, down from 52 in the same month last year and 84 in 2018. Overall, the commission filed about 100 lawsuits in fiscal year 2020, half as many as two years ago and about 40 fewer than in 2019.

