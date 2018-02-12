EEOC Monitor: Cases target treatment of workers with anxiety disorder

A Detroit casino has agreed to pay $140,000 to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claim that it unlawfully fired a former manager with anxiety disorder when he requested more time off after collapsing on the job.

The EEOC and Greektown Casino submitted a consent decree late last month in federal court in Detroit that ended a lawsuit filed by the commission in 2016. A week later, the commission sued a Tennessee nursing home for allegedly denying leave to a laundry worker with anxiety disorder and then firing her for failing to provide a doctor’s note clearing her work.

