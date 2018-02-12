FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 12, 2018 / 9:59 PM / in 15 hours

EEOC Monitor: Cases target treatment of workers with anxiety disorder

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Detroit casino has agreed to pay $140,000 to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claim that it unlawfully fired a former manager with anxiety disorder when he requested more time off after collapsing on the job.

The EEOC and Greektown Casino submitted a consent decree late last month in federal court in Detroit that ended a lawsuit filed by the commission in 2016. A week later, the commission sued a Tennessee nursing home for allegedly denying leave to a laundry worker with anxiety disorder and then firing her for failing to provide a doctor’s note clearing her work.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o12UGF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.