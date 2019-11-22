EEOC Monitor: Commission collected nearly $500 mln as backlog shrank this year

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recovered $486 million for alleged victims of workplace discrimination and harassment in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, while shrinking the agency’s backlog of complaints to its lowest level in 13 years, according to data released on Nov. 20.

The money the commission brought in included $347 million recovered through mediation and conciliation, and nearly $40 million through litigation, according to the EEOC’s annual report. The numbers were down slightly from fiscal year 2018, when the commission took in just over $500 million.

