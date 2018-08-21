FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

EEOC Monitor: Commission turns up the heat with wave of new lawsuits

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

While August may be the traditional time for people to step back from work and hit the beach, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has been busy filing an unusually large wave of lawsuits against employers large and small, including a spate of new sexual harassment cases.

The EEOC filed about 20 lawsuits during the first half of the month, ranging from claims that grocery chain Piggly Wiggly subjected two female employees to lewd comments and advances from male coworkers and cut the hours of one who complained to allegations that United Airlines failed to discipline a pilot who posted nude photos of a flight attendant on the Internet.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OVUKvk

