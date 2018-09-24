FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

EEOC Monitor: Court says judges cannot deny backpay in age bias cases

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently sided with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and held that judges do not have the discretion to deny workers backpay when their employers are found liable for age discrimination.

A three-judge 4th Circuit panel on Sept. 19 said a federal judge in Maryland last year was wrong to rule that backpay is a discretionary rather than mandatory remedy under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, as it is under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OLQkYb

