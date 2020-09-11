EEOC Monitor: Employers not required to continue allowing telework

Employers who are calling workers back to the office after allowing telework amid the coronavirus pandemic do not necessarily have to allow employees with disabilities to continue to work remotely, according to new guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The commission on Sept. 8 said workers must show that they have a disability-related limitation that requires teleworking in order to qualify for an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, in the latest update to a question-and-answer document regarding the pandemic that was first posted in March.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kb0hNU