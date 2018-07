Estee Lauder Companies Inc will pay $1.1 million to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s first-ever lawsuit to claim that a company’s parental leave policy discriminated against new fathers.

A federal judge in Philadelphia on July 17 approved the deal, which involves more than 200 male Estee Lauder employees who were granted shorter amounts of parental leave than female coworkers.

