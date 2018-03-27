FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

EEOC Monitor: FedEx must produce 360K emails in deaf bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ordered FedEx Ground Package System Inc to deliver more than 360,000 internal emails to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a case accusing the company of refusing to hire deaf job applicants.

U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 21 rejected FedEx’s claim that the vast pool of emails would likely yield only a small number of relevant documents, so it was not worth the time and expense of sifting through them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DWlBS0

