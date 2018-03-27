EEOC Monitor: FedEx must produce 360K emails in deaf bias case

A federal judge has ordered FedEx Ground Package System Inc to deliver more than 360,000 internal emails to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a case accusing the company of refusing to hire deaf job applicants.

U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 21 rejected FedEx’s claim that the vast pool of emails would likely yield only a small number of relevant documents, so it was not worth the time and expense of sifting through them.

