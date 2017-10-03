FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC Monitor: Fiscal year ends with focus on disability bias
October 3, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 16 days ago

EEOC Monitor: Fiscal year ends with focus on disability bias

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last week scrambled to file dozens of lawsuits before its fiscal year ended on Sept. 30, and nearly a quarter of them involve claims of disability discrimination.

The agency filed at least 90 lawsuits in September, more than the 86 filed in all of fiscal year 2016, and about 40 cases just last week. The EEOC accused Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Volvo Group North America, Whole Foods, G4S Secure Solutions and more than a dozen other employers of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in various ways.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fN9nF8

