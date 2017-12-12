EEOC Monitor: Harassment settlements in agency's sights

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will be keeping a close eye on settlement agreements in sexual harassment cases to see if they violate federal law, Commissioner Chai Feldblum told Reuters.

A wave of allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful men is expected to lead to an uptick in harassment complaints, and possibly settlements. The EEOC will be scrutinizing settlements that include non-disclosure agreements, in order to ensure that accusers are not being unlawfully barred from filing complaints with the commission, Feldblum said in an interview last week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Bah00H