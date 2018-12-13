EEOC Monitor: Health network, retailer agree to seven-figure pregnancy bias settlements

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently netted more than $5 million in two separate cases accusing companies of systemic discrimination against pregnant workers, on the heels of a spate of similar lawsuits against Walmart Inc and other employers.

The commission on Dec. 10 said the Cato Corporation, which owns women’s clothing chains Cato, It’s Fashion, and Versona, would pay $3.5 million to women who were fired or forced to take unpaid leave when they were pregnant.

