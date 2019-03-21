EEOC Monitor: Judge wants explanation for delay in implementing pay data rule

(Reuters) -

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has ordered the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to explain why it has not told employers they must comply with an Obama-era rule requiring disclosure of pay data broken down by sex and race, after she ruled that the Trump administration improperly stopped it from taking effect.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan at a hearing on Tuesday gave the EEOC and the U.S. Department of Justice two weeks to file a brief explaining why the commission seemingly flouted her order putting the reporting rule back in place.

