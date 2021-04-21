EEOC Monitor: New chair vows renewed focus on systemic bias cases

Charlotte Burrows, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s new Democratic chair, says the anti-bias agency will be focusing on systemic discrimination on her watch, signaling a shift away from Trump-era policies.

Burrows, during an April 8 conference presented by the American Bar Association, said systemic racism was “a very urgent issue” facing the country and the EEOC had an obligation to address it.

