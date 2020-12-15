EEOC Monitor: New data tool could boost employers' diversity initiatives

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has launched a new online tool that gives users access to employment data submitted annually by employers, which could aid companies in setting goals for diversity initiatives.

In launching “EEOC Explore” on Dec. 2, the commission gave the public access to aggregate data associated with 73,000 employers and more than 56 million workers across the country. The data comes from annual reports known as EEO-1s that larger employers must submit to the EEOC, which include breakdowns of companies’ workforces by race and gender.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oRtCPW