EEOC Monitor: New guidance on Obama-era pay data reporting rule

The commission on July 2 updated its website to provide more information about new pay-data reporting requirements, ahead of a September 30 filing deadline for employers. The EEOC in 2016 adopted a rule requiring larger employers to report pay data broken down by sex and race, but the Trump administration blocked the rule the following a year. In March, a federal judge in Washington D.C. said the White House did not follow the proper administrative procedures and revived the requirements, which business groups say are burdensome and will not help address discriminatory pay gaps as intended.

The EEOC last month had said it would collect data from 2017 and 2018, but had not released any further guidance for employers. The new information on its website includes a sample form, instruction booklet, and answers to frequently asked questions about filing requirements and confidentiality concerns, among other issues.

