Westlaw News
September 24, 2019 / 1:37 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

EEOC Monitor: New lawsuits accuse sex toy retailer, doc's office of bias against men

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently filed two lawsuits on behalf of male job applicants who the agency says were passed over in favor of less-qualified female workers by sex-shop chain Adam & Eve and an Arizona doctor’s office.

The commission in a Sept. 12 complaint in federal court in North Carolina said employees at two Adam & Eve stores in the state told a male job seeker that the company does not hire men for sales positions. And a week earlier, the EEOC accused an orthopedics practice in Flagstaff of passing over men in favor of less-qualified female applicants for several jobs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mlQWKI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below