EEOC Monitor: New lawsuits accuse sex toy retailer, doc's office of bias against men

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently filed two lawsuits on behalf of male job applicants who the agency says were passed over in favor of less-qualified female workers by sex-shop chain Adam & Eve and an Arizona doctor’s office.

The commission in a Sept. 12 complaint in federal court in North Carolina said employees at two Adam & Eve stores in the state told a male job seeker that the company does not hire men for sales positions. And a week earlier, the EEOC accused an orthopedics practice in Flagstaff of passing over men in favor of less-qualified female applicants for several jobs.

