EEOC Monitor: New online intake system 'a giant leap' for commission

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has launched a nationwide, online system for workers to file inquiries, which is the first step in bringing a discrimination claim.

The EEOC Public Portal will also allow workers who file charges to track developments in their case, upload documents, and agree to mediation. EEOC Acting Chair Victoria Lipnic in a statement on Nov. 1 said the new system was “a giant leap forward” for the agency and would be more convenient for people who file complaints.

