January 12, 2018 / 1:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EEOC Monitor: Recent sexual harassment settlements total $1 mln

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has announced five settlements worth a combined $1 million in sexual harassment cases in the last six weeks, with about half of the total coming in a case against private prison operator GEO Group Inc.

GEO agreed to pay $550,000 to 16 female former corrections officers who said they faced a range of verbal and physical abuse, in a consent decree filed in federal court in Arizona on Jan. 5. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had revived the EEOC’s lawsuit against GEO in 2016.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ARtq9O

