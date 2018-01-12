EEOC Monitor: Recent sexual harassment settlements total $1 mln

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has announced five settlements worth a combined $1 million in sexual harassment cases in the last six weeks, with about half of the total coming in a case against private prison operator GEO Group Inc.

GEO agreed to pay $550,000 to 16 female former corrections officers who said they faced a range of verbal and physical abuse, in a consent decree filed in federal court in Arizona on Jan. 5. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had revived the EEOC’s lawsuit against GEO in 2016.

