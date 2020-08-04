EEOC Monitor: Right-to-sue notices resume after four-month pandemic pause

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced on Monday that it would resume sending notices to workers allowing them to file discrimination lawsuits, after pausing the practice in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission said its move “recogniz(es) that further delays in issuing charge closure documents could negatively impact both parties’ ability to protect and exercise their rights effectively.” The EEOC’s decision to suspend the issuance of “right-to-sue letters” on March 21 was applauded by advocacy groups, who said many workers had been ordered to stay home and many courts and law offices were closed, making it difficult for people to file lawsuits.

