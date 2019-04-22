EEOC Monitor: SCOTUS to consider if courts can hear Title VII cases with procedural flaws

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Monday in a religious bias case that will require them to decide whether courts have jurisdiction over discrimination claims by workers who fail to first file complaints with the EEOC or state agencies, an issue that has sharply divided federal appeals courts.

Lawyers for Fort Bend County, Texas will ask the high court to reverse the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ June ruling that revived religious discrimination claims by a former IT worker for the county, even though she did not initially include them in a retaliation complaint she filed with a state agency.

