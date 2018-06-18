EEOC Monitor: Sexual harassment targeted in seven new lawsuits

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed seven separate lawsuits on the same day last week on behalf of workers who the agency said were sexually harassed, signaling a potential shift in priorities for the commission in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

EEOC Acting Chair Victoria Lipnic in a statement on June 13 said the spate of lawsuits should remind employers that there are consequences for failing to address harassment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2leuHm9