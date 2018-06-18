FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 18, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

EEOC Monitor: Sexual harassment targeted in seven new lawsuits

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed seven separate lawsuits on the same day last week on behalf of workers who the agency said were sexually harassed, signaling a potential shift in priorities for the commission in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

EEOC Acting Chair Victoria Lipnic in a statement on June 13 said the spate of lawsuits should remind employers that there are consequences for failing to address harassment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2leuHm9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.