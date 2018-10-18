FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EEOC Monitor: Tweaked wellness program rules expected by June

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission expects to release proposed guidelines for employee wellness programs by June, according to a regulatory agenda released on Tuesday.

The EEOC adopted rules in 2016 supported by business groups that allowed employers to offer workers insurance discounts and other incentives to participate in wellness programs without violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, which bar employers from requesting medical information from workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AfSKJQ

