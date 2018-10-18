EEOC Monitor: Tweaked wellness program rules expected by June

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission expects to release proposed guidelines for employee wellness programs by June, according to a regulatory agenda released on Tuesday.

The EEOC adopted rules in 2016 supported by business groups that allowed employers to offer workers insurance discounts and other incentives to participate in wellness programs without violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, which bar employers from requesting medical information from workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AfSKJQ