Trump to nominate DOL official, Obama appointee to EEOC posts

President Donald Trump will nominate Keith Sonderling, the deputy administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, to a vacancy on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the White House said on Wednesday.

Trump also intends to nominate EEOC commissioner Charlotte Burrows, whose her first term expired July 1, to another five-year term, the White House said. Because of her expected nomination Burrows, who was first nominated to the commission by President Barack Obama in 2014, can continue to serve through the end of 2019 while awaiting Senate confirmation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NAETWY