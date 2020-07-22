Steel company loses bid for in-person union election despite laying out safety plan

A National Labor Relations Board regional director in Seattle has ordered a mail-ballot union election for employees of a steel fabricator, rejecting the company’s claims that it was prepared to safely conduct an in-person vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional Director Ronald Hooks on Tuesday said holding an in-person election would pose too great of a risk to SunSteel LLC’s employees and the surrounding community, noting the severity of the pandemic in Washington’s Yakima County, where the workers are based.

