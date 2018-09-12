FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NLRB asks 9th Circuit to pause review of employee email decision

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has asked a U.S. appeals court to pause its review of an Obama-era board ruling that allowed workers to use company email to engage in union organizing, saying it is considering overruling the decision.

The board on Tuesday asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to postpone oral arguments scheduled for Oct. 9 and stay closed-captioning company Purple Communications Inc’s appeal of the decision until it resolves a separate case raising the same issue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NBgFLk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
