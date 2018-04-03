FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 12:26 AM / in 20 hours

SCOTUS says car service advisers OT exempt in case’s second trip to high court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said workers at car dealerships known as “service advisers” who sell parts and services are exempt from mandatory overtime pay, in a case against a California Mercedes-Benz dealer that was at the court for the second time.

In a 5-4 decision, the court once again reversed the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and said an exemption to the overtime protections in the Fair Labor Standards Act for sales workers and mechanics applies to service advisers because they are a vital part of car dealerships’ service teams. The decision ends a six-year-old lawsuit against Encino Motorcars, which is represented by Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ef7M12

