IN BRIEF: Texas resort pays $2.6 mln to settle EEOC claims over 'English-only' policy

A federal judge in Texas has signed off on a San Antonio, Texas resort operator’s $2.6 million settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over claims that it required Hispanic banquet workers to speak English and subjected them to harassment and retaliation.

DH San Antonio Management LLC, represented by Jackson Lewis, denied wrongdoing in the settlement approved by U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam on Thursday, but agreed to adopt policies on workers’ use of languages other than English and train its employees on their rights under federal anti-discrimination law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36vb7IX