IN BRIEF: Enterprise layoffs at Orlando airport violated WARN Act - lawsuit

A longtime Enterprise Holdings Inc employee has filed a proposed class action claiming the rental car service violated federal law by laying off hundreds of workers without notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiff Elva Benson in a complaint filed in federal court in Orlando on Wednesday said she did not receive written notice that she had lost the job at Orlando International Airport she held for 34 years until April 27, several days after she was terminated and weeks after she was furloughed.

