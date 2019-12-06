2nd Circuit says 'equal work' not required for Title VII pay bias claims

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said that women who accuse their employers of violating the federal law banning workplace sex bias by paying them less than men do not have to prove that they performed “equal work” to higher-paid male colleagues, and revived a lawsuit by a former vice president of an electronics distributor.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that unlike the federal Equal Pay Act, which requires a showing of “equal work” to prove pay bias claims, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 more broadly prohibits any discrimination with respect to compensation “because of sex.”

