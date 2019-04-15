2nd Circuit will consider if Title VII pay claims must show 'equal work'

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday is set to consider whether women who sue under the federal law banning workplace discrimination because they are paid less than their male coworkers must prove they performed “equal work” to their higher-paid male colleagues.

Lawyers for Danielle Markou, a former vice president at industrial equipment and electronic distributor Systemax Inc, will urge a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive her lawsuit and rule that she only had to show that she did “sufficiently similar,” not equal, work to male counterparts who earned up to $100,000 more than her.

