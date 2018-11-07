ACLU, others urge Fed Circuit to revisit standard for equal pay claims

The American Civil Liberties Union and about 20 other civil rights groups have told the U.S. appeals court that hears most employment cases against federal agencies that its standard for reviewing equal pay claims places too high of a bar on plaintiffs and should be revisited.

The groups in an amicus brief filed on Monday said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should grant a bid by two female doctors for en banc rehearing in their case accusing a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Arkansas of paying them less than male counterparts. They said a 2009 Federal Circuit ruling that established a standard for reviewing such claims went against the federal Equal Pay Act.

