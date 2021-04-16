Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
House passes equal-pay bill that would limit defenses for employers

By Daniel Wiessner

The U.S. House of Representatives has narrowly approved a sweeping bill designed to strengthen federal equal-pay law, over the objections of business groups and Republicans who say the measure is a handout to the plaintiffs’ bar.

The Democrat-led House voted 217-210 on Thursday to pass the bill, known as the Paycheck Fairness Act (PFA). Its fate in the Senate, where Democrats have a one-vote edge, is uncertain.

