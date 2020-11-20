Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

IN BRIEF: DXC settles DOL equal pay probe for $650,000

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

IT services company DXC Technology Co will pay $650,000 to settle the U.S. Labor Department’s claims that it paid women in its finance department less than men with comparable jobs nearly a decade ago, before the company was spun off from Hewlett-Packard Co.

DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced the settlement on Thursday. OFCCP said DXC had engaged in pay discrimination against female workers in a range of positions including opportunity consultants, pre-sale consultants and service segment management.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/379Dmht

