IN BRIEF: DXC settles DOL equal pay probe for $650,000

IT services company DXC Technology Co will pay $650,000 to settle the U.S. Labor Department’s claims that it paid women in its finance department less than men with comparable jobs nearly a decade ago, before the company was spun off from Hewlett-Packard Co.

DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced the settlement on Thursday. OFCCP said DXC had engaged in pay discrimination against female workers in a range of positions including opportunity consultants, pre-sale consultants and service segment management.

