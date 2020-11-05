LSU general counsel is 'employer' in female lawyer's equal pay lawsuit- judge

A federal judge has ruled that Louisiana State University’s general counsel and a deputy were the “employers” of two female lawyers who claim they were paid less than male colleagues, and were properly named as defendants in their lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe in Baton Rouge on Wednesday said Thomas Skinner, who was LSU’s general counsel until January, and Carlton Jones, the school’s current deputy GC, controlled the plaintiffs’ salaries and positions and were thus their employers under the federal Equal Pay Act.

