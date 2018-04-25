New Jersey governor signs sweeping equal pay law

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed a bill extending the state’s ban on pay discrimination to cover race and other factors besides sex.

Murphy, a Democrat, approved the bill, which could make it more difficult for employers to defend themselves against wage bias claims, after it passed the legislature last month with near-unanimous support. His Republican predecessor, Chris Christie, had vetoed several similar proposals. The law takes effect on July 1.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vJRNJm