April 25, 2018 / 12:54 AM / in 2 hours

New Jersey governor signs sweeping equal pay law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed a bill extending the state’s ban on pay discrimination to cover race and other factors besides sex.

Murphy, a Democrat, approved the bill, which could make it more difficult for employers to defend themselves against wage bias claims, after it passed the legislature last month with near-unanimous support. His Republican predecessor, Chris Christie, had vetoed several similar proposals. The law takes effect on July 1.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vJRNJm

