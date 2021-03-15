Prof has enough in common with male colleagues to pursue equal pay claims - 9th Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a prominent psychology professor’s claims that the University of Oregon pays her as much as $42,000 less than male colleagues with similar job duties.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said that plaintiff Jennifer Freyd and four male psychology professors at the school “share the same overall job” even though the individual tasks they perform vary.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eFtUYf