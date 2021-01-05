School director's years-old comment leads 7th Circuit to revive pay bias case

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a high school director’s “offhanded” comment that a female teacher did not need a higher salary because her husband worked was enough for her to prove pay discrimination, and revived her lawsuit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the comment allegedly made to plaintiff Cheryl Kellogg when she was hired by the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities undermined the school’s claim that there were legitimate, gender-neutral reasons that she was paid less than male colleagues.

