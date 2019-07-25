University of Arizona settles female deans' $2 mln equal pay lawsuit

The University of Arizona has settled a proposed class action by three female former deans who claimed they were paid up to $150,000 less than their male counterparts and retaliated against for raising concerns about unequal pay.

The former deans’ lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp and the university, represented by Jackson Lewis, filed a joint stipulation in federal court in Tucson on Wednesday dismissing the 2018 lawsuit, which was seeking up to $2 million in damages. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Oi9wB2