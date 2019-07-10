6th Circuit says ERISA preempts ex-Safelite CEO's claims over deferred compensation plan

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said claims by the former chief executive of Safelite Group Inc that the glass-repair company’s deferred compensation plan caused him to incur tax penalties are preempted by the federal law governing employee pension plans.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plan Safelite offered to Dan Wilson and other executives qualified as an employee pension plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), even though they could withdraw some of the money while they still worked for the company.

