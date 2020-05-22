8th Circuit revives ERISA claims against Washington Univ. over excessive fees

Washington University in St. Louis must face claims that its employee retirement plan charged excessive fees to workers, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Friday in the latest ruling in a series of lawsuits alleging mismanagement of retirement funds by universities.

A unanimous three-judge 8th Circuit panel said the plaintiffs in the 2017 proposed class action had sufficiently alleged that Washington, which is represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) by failing to negotiate lower fees or shop around for cheaper plans.

