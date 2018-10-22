ERISA applies to doctor's breach claims against disability insurer - 3rd Circ.

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a radiologist’s claim that an insurer wrongly cut off his disability benefits must be looked at under the law governing employee benefits even though it was not sponsored by the Detroit hospital where he worked.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with insurer Unum Provident that by offering doctors a discount on premiums and screening them for eligibility, Henry Ford Hospital sufficiently “endorsed” the supplemental disability plan for it to come under the purview of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q22wJE