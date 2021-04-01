ERISA doesn't bar forum selection clauses in retirement plans - 9th Circuit

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Thursday in a case involving Wells Fargo & Co that forum-selection clauses in retirement plans do not bar the “ready access to the federal courts” guaranteed to workers by the law governing employee benefits.

A three-judge 9th Circuit panel said a provision of a Wells Fargo (401)k plan requiring legal disputes to be heard in Minnesota federal court did not violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, and in fact helped further the law’s goal of providing low-cost plans to workers.

